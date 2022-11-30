About this product
The CBD Gift Set includes one of each.
$200.00 Value for $90.00
1 – Genesis Blend Original Strength – Natural Flavor – 1oz
1 – Genesis Blend Original Strength – Black Cherry Flavor – 1oz
1 – Genesis Blend Original Strength – Vanilla Wafer Flavor – 1oz
1 – Genesis Blend Original Strength – Bubblegum Flavor – 1oz
1 – Genesis Blend Original Strength – Coffee Flavor – 1oz
1 – Hand & Body Lotion – Grapefruit 2oz
1 – Hand & Body Lotion – Vanilla Wafer 2oz
1 – Relieving Salve – .25oz
1 – Calming Balm – .25oz
1 – Lip Balm – Original
1 – Lip Balm – Vanilla Wafer
1 – 6-Count Elderberry CBD Gummies
About this brand
Bluegrass Hemp Oil
Family owned and vertically integrated, Bluegrass Hemp Oil, a division of Kentucky Cannabis Company, brings the highest quality hemp products to our customers. We breed and grow our own strains to ensure the most benefit for you. We are proud to be one of the first 6 projects to start cultivating hemp in the state of Kentucky in 2014, and more importantly the first to launch a CBD product and retail store in the state of Kentucky. While we have a lot of work to do, our most important mission is: To create high quality products for those seeking the relief that CBD products provide.