CBD Gummies
Genesis Blend CBD gummies use only natural, wholesome ingredients.
In these hemp Gummies, we start by using fresh elderberry juice packed with antioxidants. After that, we mix with quality ingredients such as Vitamin C (Ascorbic acid), natural pectin, non-high fructose corn syrup, raw non-GMO, clean produced raw cane sugar. Above all, we use our pure Genesis Blend cannabis oleoresin extract. In other words, we use only the best!
In addition, to the 6ct CBD Gummy pack, we have a 60-count pack. Full Spectrum CBD Gummies / Hemp Gummies, you will surely enjoy the taste. Each gummy has the flavor of elderberry with sweet citrus and cannabis. These immune system-boosting gummies contain 15mg of full-spectrum CBD and 125mg of Vitamin C.
Suggested Serving one gummy twice daily.
900mg CBD / 60-Count bag
~15mg CBD / per serving
125mg of Vitamin C
All Plant-Based
All natural flavors
No artificial coloring
Made with non-high fructose corn syrup
Made with natural raw cane sugar
Each gummy has 15mg of CBD and contains the natural flavors of elderberry with sweet citrus and cannabis.
Non-intoxicating (contains less than .3% Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) per the Federal Farm Bill of 2014
INGREDIENTS
Corn Syrup, Cane Sugar, Elderberry Juice, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural Full Spectrum Cannabis Extract, Sunflower Lecithin, MCT, Carnauba Wax. (Extracted from Cannabis Sativa Cannabidiol bloom, no aerial parts, synthetic, or isolated cannabinoids are ever used)
Bluegrass Hemp Oil
Family owned and vertically integrated, Bluegrass Hemp Oil, a division of Kentucky Cannabis Company, brings the highest quality hemp products to our customers. We breed and grow our own strains to ensure the most benefit for you. We are proud to be one of the first 6 projects to start cultivating hemp in the state of Kentucky in 2014, and more importantly the first to launch a CBD product and retail store in the state of Kentucky. While we have a lot of work to do, our most important mission is: To create high quality products for those seeking the relief that CBD products provide.