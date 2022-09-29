Family owned and vertically integrated, Bluegrass Hemp Oil, a division of Kentucky Cannabis Company, brings the highest quality hemp products to our customers. We breed and grow our own strains to ensure the most benefit for you. We are proud to be one of the first 6 projects to start cultivating hemp in the state of Kentucky in 2014, and more importantly the first to launch a CBD product and retail store in the state of Kentucky. While we have a lot of work to do, our most important mission is: To create high quality products for those seeking the relief that CBD products provide.