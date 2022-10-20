About this product
Genesis Blend Hemp Extract is a full spectrum product that contains all naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes found in our proprietary American hemp genetics. (25mg of CBD/serving).
Contains less than .3% Tetrahydrocannbinol (THC) in accordance with the Federal Farm Bill of 2018.
Bluegrass Hemp Oil is a division of Kentucky Cannabis Company - a vertically integrated company which cultivates, extracts, produces, packages and ships all of our products. All products contain no additives. Lab results are available upon request.
Suggested Use: 1ml twice a day for best results. Place oil under your tongue and let sit 20-30 seconds before swallowing. Safe for children and pets.
Not derived from aerial parts (stalk/stem), seeds, or isolates
Non-intoxicating
Other ingredient: USP MCT oil (from coconut)
About this brand
Bluegrass Hemp Oil
Family owned and vertically integrated, Bluegrass Hemp Oil, a division of Kentucky Cannabis Company, brings the highest quality hemp products to our customers. We breed and grow our own strains to ensure the most benefit for you. We are proud to be one of the first 6 projects to start cultivating hemp in the state of Kentucky in 2014, and more importantly the first to launch a CBD product and retail store in the state of Kentucky. While we have a lot of work to do, our most important mission is: To create high quality products for those seeking the relief that CBD products provide.