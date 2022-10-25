About this product
100% pure Kentucky raw, unprocessed honey, usually from Clover and Wildflower blooms. This honey is a light amber in color, with a nice aromatic floral taste, enhanced with 5 mg of Genesis Blend CBD per stick.
Specially handcrafted and produced locally by Crigger Farm, PO Box 1145, Warsaw, KY 41095
Bluegrass Hemp Oil
Family owned and vertically integrated, Bluegrass Hemp Oil, a division of Kentucky Cannabis Company, brings the highest quality hemp products to our customers. We breed and grow our own strains to ensure the most benefit for you. We are proud to be one of the first 6 projects to start cultivating hemp in the state of Kentucky in 2014, and more importantly the first to launch a CBD product and retail store in the state of Kentucky. While we have a lot of work to do, our most important mission is: To create high quality products for those seeking the relief that CBD products provide.