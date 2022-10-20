About this product
A collaboration with Salty Acres - we created a soap that is both exfoliating and soothing, with sea salt harvested from the Atlantic Ocean combined with our Genesis Blend CBD. With one use, you'll feel the luxurious benefits these salt bars give to the skin! 10mg of CBD.
The Salt bars will exfoliate, nourish and replace vital minerals needed for the skin, removing instead of lathering like traditional soap.
Suggested Use: Hop in a warm bath or shower, scrub the bar directly on your skin and rinse.
Scents: Spearmint | Lavender | Eucalyptus
Ingredients: Cocos Nucifera (coconut) oil, canola oil, Olea Europaea (olive) fruit oil, water, sodium hydroxide (lye), hand harvested (marie sel) sea salt, tocopheryl (vitamin E), CBD, essential oils.
About this brand
Bluegrass Hemp Oil
Family owned and vertically integrated, Bluegrass Hemp Oil, a division of Kentucky Cannabis Company, brings the highest quality hemp products to our customers. We breed and grow our own strains to ensure the most benefit for you. We are proud to be one of the first 6 projects to start cultivating hemp in the state of Kentucky in 2014, and more importantly the first to launch a CBD product and retail store in the state of Kentucky. While we have a lot of work to do, our most important mission is: To create high quality products for those seeking the relief that CBD products provide.