1000 mg Cannabidiol (CBD)



1oz (30mL)

1mL serving contains approximately 33.4mg of Cannabidiol (CBD).

This product contains less than 0.3% THC.



USA grown hemp by Blühen certified farmers.

USDA certified organic ingredients: MCT Coconut Oil & Mint



MANUFACTURED IN THE USA FOR:

Blühen Botanicals

Knoxville, TN



Suggested Use:

Six sprays (1 mL) contains ~33.4 mg of Cannabidiol (CBD). Adults may use multiple times a day. Shake well before using.



CAUTION: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Not intended for use by persons under the age of 18. Consult a physician before using this product. Do not use if pregnant, lactating, suffering from a medical condition(s), or taking other medication(s).



These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. FDA has not evaluated this product for safety or efficacy.