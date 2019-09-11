About this product
25 mg Cannabidiol (CBD) per serving
30 SOFTGELS
This product contains less than 0.3% THC.
USA grown hemp by Blühen certified farmers.
USDA certified organic ingredients: MCT Coconut Oil & Bovine Gelatin.
MANUFACTURED IN THE USA BY:
Blühen Botanicals
Knoxville, TN
Suggested Use:
1 softgel contains 25 mg of Cannabidiol (CBD). Adults may take 1 to 2 softgels a day.
CAUTION: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Not intended for use by persons under the age of 18. Consult a physician before using this product. Do not use if pregnant, lactating, suffering from a medical condition(s), or taking other medication(s).
These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. FDA has not evaluated this product for safety or efficacy.
About this brand
Bluhen Botanicals
From seed to shelf, our team participates in every part of the process ensuring each ingredient is intentionally sourced and processed with care to deliver solutions you can depend on. Our products are always made with the highest quality hemp.