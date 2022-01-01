Our CBD oil tinctures are an amazing value, working for up to 24 hours. Just a little under the tongue and you’re done! Versatile and easy to use, our full strength oil formulation is much gentler than alcohol based recipes. This THC free tincture is available in Lemon, Orange, and Mint. Great for everyday use.



INGREDIENTS

Organically Grown Broad Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, MCT Oil and Orange Essential Oil for Flavor.