Step up to Bluhm’s Gold Label Full Spectrum.

Our Gold Label products take our famous process and tweak it to give you even more of the cannabinoids, terpenes, and other vital nutrients that make up the hemp plant to provide what is known as the Entourage Effect. Each batch is thoroughly tested to ensure that THC levels remain below .3% and that we maintain our hard earned reputation for quality, consistency, safety, and potency. While pure CBD alone can be a strong remedy, our powerful Gold label product is perfect for the CBD user who wants a little more, to support extensive results throughout the body. Best taken in the evening.