Our 1ml Delta 8 THC cartridge is currently testing >90% Δ8THC, with the remainder being CBN, CBC, and strain-specific terpenes. Our delta 8 THC cartridge is derived from hemp and is federally legal. It is in a 510 compatible, glass CCELL cartridge with a ceramic core and ceramic mouthpiece for the best performance possible. We offer Sativa, Indica, and Hybrids.
Each delta 8 cartridge contains approximately:
1000mg total extract
~900-950mg Delta 8 THC (90%+)
~50-100 mg CBN, CBC, & terpenes
no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
Description: Breath and button-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 1000mg total material
Coil: Ceramic
Tank: Glass
Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Delta 8 THC oil and strain-specific terpenes
Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes
∆8THC Content: Testing at 90%+
∆9THC Content: None detected
Extraction Material: Hemp
Natural Terpenes: Yes
All great things can be found in nature. At Boardwalk CBD and Wellness, our goal is to harness the true power and potency of hemp-based ingredients in everything we sell. Since 2021, we work with reputable hemp farms to develop responsibly sourced, safe and effective products that are sure to bring out the best in you. All products sold have lab result data sheets to confirm potency and safety. Sit back, relax, and enjoy all that we have to offer.