Our 1ml Delta 8 THC cartridge is currently testing >90% Δ8THC, with the remainder being CBN, CBC, and strain-specific terpenes. Our delta 8 THC cartridge is derived from hemp and is federally legal. It is in a 510 compatible, glass CCELL cartridge with a ceramic core and ceramic mouthpiece for the best performance possible. We offer Sativa, Indica, and Hybrids.



Each delta 8 cartridge contains approximately:



1000mg total extract

~900-950mg Delta 8 THC (90%+)

~50-100 mg CBN, CBC, & terpenes

no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent



Description: Breath and button-activation compatible 510 cartridge with 1000mg total material

Coil: Ceramic

Tank: Glass

Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Delta 8 THC oil and strain-specific terpenes

Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes

∆8THC Content: Testing at 90%+

∆9THC Content: None detected

Extraction Material: Hemp

Natural Terpenes: Yes