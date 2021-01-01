About this product

Our T1 Hemp Seedlings is a cross between The Wife (Male) + Afghan Skunk (Female). Afghan Skunk strain, a product of the pure indica, Afghani, and super stable Skunk genes.



The Wife, known for its incredibly high CBD-to-THC ratio, boasts all of the benefits of any solid CBD hemp flower. Its fresh cherry flavor, coupled with the powerful soothing properties of cannabidiol.



Our premium T1 Trump CBD Hemp Seedlings are winning the battle of the seeds with their resonant notes of fruit and orange. Not to be confused with the Stormy Daniels strain which claims to be bred from a cherry blossom, our T1 Trump Hemp CBD seedlings is pure.



True T1 Trump Hemp Seedlings never sleeps. It’s a creative and hungry strain that is field tested and guaranteed to satisfy one and all US farmers.