About this product
With double the THC (10mg) of CBDfx's other delta-9 gummies per serving, these High Potency Magic Melon Sativa THC Gummies are formulated to give you a deeper (but still legal) experience.
These delicious delta-9 THC chews also give you the calming wellness benefits of full spectrum CBD oil. Eliciting the mood elevation and creativity of a good sativa, Magic Melon THC Gummies are a blissful boost for the mind and body.
30mg CBD per serving / 600mg full spectrum CBD per bottle
10mg delta-9 THC per serving / 200mg THC per bottle (sativa)
100% organically grown hemp extracted into full spectrum CBD
Legally compliant levels of delta-9 THC
All-natural, vegan & gluten-free
Ships to all 50 states
Warning: May cause psychotropic effect.
Not intended for use by those under the age of 21.
https://boomheadshop.com/products/cbdfx-delta-9-thc-cbd-gummies-magic-melon
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
BOOM Headshop
BOOM Headshop is the loudest and best headshop online, but we’re not just making noise! If you love cannabis, we’ve got everything you need to maximize your enjoyment. We carry a crazy selection of gorgeous glass pieces including bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes and accessories from designer names like Empire Glassworks, Grav Labs, and MJ Arsenal.
Looking for a vape? We’ve got desktop vapes, pen vapes, and portable vapes of every size and style. Sometimes you forget the details. We don’t! We carry all the accessories you need, like grinders, screens, spare parts, storage, balloon bags, chargers, torches. If you need it to smoke, get it here before you pay too much somewhere else.
Looking for a vape? We’ve got desktop vapes, pen vapes, and portable vapes of every size and style. Sometimes you forget the details. We don’t! We carry all the accessories you need, like grinders, screens, spare parts, storage, balloon bags, chargers, torches. If you need it to smoke, get it here before you pay too much somewhere else.