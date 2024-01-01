About this product
Introducing the versatile CCELL Palm Pro, a 510 battery meticulously crafted to provide a superior and consistent vaping experience compared to traditional batteries. Designed to fit perfectly in the palm of your hand, the Palm Pro is a multi-functional powerhouse.
Equipped with a robust 500mAh battery, this device ensures extended usage time for uninterrupted vaping pleasure. With adjustable voltage settings, you have the freedom to customize your vaping experience to match your preferences. The pre-heating function further enhances your sessions by preparing your chosen cartridge for optimal vapor production.
Engineered to be both durable and lightweight, the Palm Pro is built to withstand the demands of everyday use without compromising on portability. Its sleek and ergonomic design not only adds to its aesthetic appeal but also ensures a comfortable grip during vaping sessions.
The CCELL Palm Pro is compatible with most 510 threaded cartridges, offering versatility and convenience. Whether you have a favorite brand or enjoy exploring different options, this battery has got you covered.
Upgrade your vaping experience with the CCELL Palm Pro, the ultimate choice for a consistent and enjoyable vape session. Discover a new level of satisfaction with this exceptional device.
Equipped with a robust 500mAh battery, this device ensures extended usage time for uninterrupted vaping pleasure. With adjustable voltage settings, you have the freedom to customize your vaping experience to match your preferences. The pre-heating function further enhances your sessions by preparing your chosen cartridge for optimal vapor production.
Engineered to be both durable and lightweight, the Palm Pro is built to withstand the demands of everyday use without compromising on portability. Its sleek and ergonomic design not only adds to its aesthetic appeal but also ensures a comfortable grip during vaping sessions.
The CCELL Palm Pro is compatible with most 510 threaded cartridges, offering versatility and convenience. Whether you have a favorite brand or enjoy exploring different options, this battery has got you covered.
Upgrade your vaping experience with the CCELL Palm Pro, the ultimate choice for a consistent and enjoyable vape session. Discover a new level of satisfaction with this exceptional device.
CCELL Palm Pro Battery
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
Introducing the versatile CCELL Palm Pro, a 510 battery meticulously crafted to provide a superior and consistent vaping experience compared to traditional batteries. Designed to fit perfectly in the palm of your hand, the Palm Pro is a multi-functional powerhouse.
Equipped with a robust 500mAh battery, this device ensures extended usage time for uninterrupted vaping pleasure. With adjustable voltage settings, you have the freedom to customize your vaping experience to match your preferences. The pre-heating function further enhances your sessions by preparing your chosen cartridge for optimal vapor production.
Engineered to be both durable and lightweight, the Palm Pro is built to withstand the demands of everyday use without compromising on portability. Its sleek and ergonomic design not only adds to its aesthetic appeal but also ensures a comfortable grip during vaping sessions.
The CCELL Palm Pro is compatible with most 510 threaded cartridges, offering versatility and convenience. Whether you have a favorite brand or enjoy exploring different options, this battery has got you covered.
Upgrade your vaping experience with the CCELL Palm Pro, the ultimate choice for a consistent and enjoyable vape session. Discover a new level of satisfaction with this exceptional device.
Equipped with a robust 500mAh battery, this device ensures extended usage time for uninterrupted vaping pleasure. With adjustable voltage settings, you have the freedom to customize your vaping experience to match your preferences. The pre-heating function further enhances your sessions by preparing your chosen cartridge for optimal vapor production.
Engineered to be both durable and lightweight, the Palm Pro is built to withstand the demands of everyday use without compromising on portability. Its sleek and ergonomic design not only adds to its aesthetic appeal but also ensures a comfortable grip during vaping sessions.
The CCELL Palm Pro is compatible with most 510 threaded cartridges, offering versatility and convenience. Whether you have a favorite brand or enjoy exploring different options, this battery has got you covered.
Upgrade your vaping experience with the CCELL Palm Pro, the ultimate choice for a consistent and enjoyable vape session. Discover a new level of satisfaction with this exceptional device.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
BOOM Headshop
When you're considering making a purchase, particularly from an online shop, it's essential to know who you're buying from. With a myriad of options available on the web, let's dive deep into one particular name that's been in the conversation: BOOM Headshop.
Established in 2017, BOOM Headshop isn't new to the game. They have traversed the journey from humble beginnings to being a significant name in the industry. Over the years, they've associated with and now proudly carry industry-leading brands and a selection of high-caliber products from premium companies and influential celebrities. Their catalog is a testament to their commitment to quality and their finger on the pulse of the industry's best.
With their operations rooted in the US, their credibility is further cemented by an impressive 4.8 out of 5-star rating. And it's not just a handful of reviews; over 25,000 customers have vouched for their products and services.
For those worried about online transactions, BOOM Headshop offers an extra layer of security. All orders made on their platform are protected by prominent names like Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express. This protection ensures that as a customer, you're not just getting a product, but also peace of mind with every transaction.
BOOM Headshop isn’t merely in the race; they aim to lead it. Their mission is clear: to set the gold standard in the industry, to be the best, and to keep raising that bar. Their pursuit of excellence isn't just limited to products; they value the human side of the transaction. Customer support at BOOM Headshop isn't just a department; it's a priority. Their dedicated team ensures that every customer not only receives their order but also has the best possible experience from start to finish.
Established in 2017, BOOM Headshop isn't new to the game. They have traversed the journey from humble beginnings to being a significant name in the industry. Over the years, they've associated with and now proudly carry industry-leading brands and a selection of high-caliber products from premium companies and influential celebrities. Their catalog is a testament to their commitment to quality and their finger on the pulse of the industry's best.
With their operations rooted in the US, their credibility is further cemented by an impressive 4.8 out of 5-star rating. And it's not just a handful of reviews; over 25,000 customers have vouched for their products and services.
For those worried about online transactions, BOOM Headshop offers an extra layer of security. All orders made on their platform are protected by prominent names like Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express. This protection ensures that as a customer, you're not just getting a product, but also peace of mind with every transaction.
BOOM Headshop isn’t merely in the race; they aim to lead it. Their mission is clear: to set the gold standard in the industry, to be the best, and to keep raising that bar. Their pursuit of excellence isn't just limited to products; they value the human side of the transaction. Customer support at BOOM Headshop isn't just a department; it's a priority. Their dedicated team ensures that every customer not only receives their order but also has the best possible experience from start to finish.
Notice a problem?Report this item