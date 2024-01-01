About this product
Experience the ultimate transformation in 510 thread batteries with the extraordinary CCELL Rizo Battery.
Crafted with a premium full-metallic casing, this battery not only boasts a sleek appearance but also elevates your vaping experience to new heights.
Within its compact body, you'll discover a 3-bar battery status LED and a straightforward slide switch, allowing you to effortlessly switch between your preferred heating temperatures.
Enhancing the inhalation sensation is the gentle haptic feedback, bringing every breath to life and immersing you in a truly captivating experience.
Key features of the CCELL Rizo Battery include:
- Battery Capacity: With a robust 300mAh capacity, this battery ensures long-lasting usage for uninterrupted vaping pleasure.
- Output Voltage: Enjoy customizable vaping with a voltage range of 2.8V (L) to 3.3V (H), allowing you to tailor your sessions to perfection.
- Dimensions: Compact and portable, measuring 62.7mm (H) x 34mm (W) x 14.8mm (D), making it ideal for on-the-go vaping.
- Materials: Constructed with a combination of aluminum, zinc alloy, PC, and silicone, ensuring durability and reliability.
- Standard 510 Thread: Compatible with a wide range of cartridges, providing versatility and convenience.
- Dual-Heat Slide Switch: Effortlessly switch between heating temperatures for a customized vaping experience.
- Inhale Activation: Enjoy seamless vaping with inhale activation, eliminating the need for buttons.
- Haptic Feedback: The gentle haptic feedback enhances the sensory experience, immersing you in each inhalation.
- Drop-In Magnetic Connection: The magnetic connection makes cartridge installation quick and easy.
- 3-Bar LED Indicator: The LED indicator displays the battery status with three bars, keeping you informed at all times.
- Type-C Charging: Utilize the Type-C charging port for fast and efficient charging, reducing downtime between sessions.
Upgrade your vaping experience with the CCELL Rizo Battery, the true game changer in 510 thread batteries. Prepare to indulge in unparalleled satisfaction and enjoyment.
About this brand
BOOM Headshop
When you're considering making a purchase, particularly from an online shop, it's essential to know who you're buying from. With a myriad of options available on the web, let's dive deep into one particular name that's been in the conversation: BOOM Headshop.
Established in 2017, BOOM Headshop isn't new to the game. They have traversed the journey from humble beginnings to being a significant name in the industry. Over the years, they've associated with and now proudly carry industry-leading brands and a selection of high-caliber products from premium companies and influential celebrities. Their catalog is a testament to their commitment to quality and their finger on the pulse of the industry's best.
With their operations rooted in the US, their credibility is further cemented by an impressive 4.8 out of 5-star rating. And it's not just a handful of reviews; over 25,000 customers have vouched for their products and services.
For those worried about online transactions, BOOM Headshop offers an extra layer of security. All orders made on their platform are protected by prominent names like Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express. This protection ensures that as a customer, you're not just getting a product, but also peace of mind with every transaction.
BOOM Headshop isn’t merely in the race; they aim to lead it. Their mission is clear: to set the gold standard in the industry, to be the best, and to keep raising that bar. Their pursuit of excellence isn't just limited to products; they value the human side of the transaction. Customer support at BOOM Headshop isn't just a department; it's a priority. Their dedicated team ensures that every customer not only receives their order but also has the best possible experience from start to finish.
