A brand new way to light up exclusive Cookies flavors. HHC Blunts are stuffed with HHC-infused whole bud CBD and CBG flower, rolled in a premium hemp wrap, and finished with a glass filter tip. HHC is a federally legal cannabinoid that produces immediate effects and a long-lasting, mellow psychoactive experience.
Cheetah Piss HHC Blunts feature a funky lemon cake aroma paired with a sweet, gelato-dominant flavor that evolves into a cakey finish. A sativa-hybrid, this blunt is ideal for a weekend wake-n-bake or chill sesh any time of day.
200mg+ HHC per blunt
0% Nicotine
0% Tobacco
CBD Content: 12.70% (12.70mg/g)
Total HHC: 195.4mg
Total Cannabinoids: 15.31% (15.31mg/g)
Ingredients: 100% Organic hemp flower, Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC), terpenes
Is this a Cookies THC product?
Cookies CBD products are not THC-based. This product is made with HHC infused legal hemp CBD flower. Hemp products that contain less than 0.3% are fully legal to purchase in the US.
Must be 21 years or older to purchase. Do not drive or operate any heavy machinery when using this product.
BOOM Headshop
BOOM Headshop is the loudest and best headshop online, but we’re not just making noise! If you love cannabis, we’ve got everything you need to maximize your enjoyment. We carry a crazy selection of gorgeous glass pieces including bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes and accessories from designer names like Empire Glassworks, Grav Labs, and MJ Arsenal.
Looking for a vape? We’ve got desktop vapes, pen vapes, and portable vapes of every size and style. Sometimes you forget the details. We don’t! We carry all the accessories you need, like grinders, screens, spare parts, storage, balloon bags, chargers, torches. If you need it to smoke, get it here before you pay too much somewhere else.
