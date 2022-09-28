



A brand new way to light up exclusive Cookies flavors. HHC Blunts are stuffed with HHC-infused whole bud CBD and CBG flower, rolled in a premium hemp wrap, and finished with a glass filter tip. HHC is a federally legal cannabinoid that produces immediate effects and a long-lasting, mellow psychoactive experience.



Cheetah Piss HHC Blunts feature a funky lemon cake aroma paired with a sweet, gelato-dominant flavor that evolves into a cakey finish. A sativa-hybrid, this blunt is ideal for a weekend wake-n-bake or chill sesh any time of day.



200mg+ HHC per blunt

0% Nicotine

0% Tobacco

CBD Content: 12.70% (12.70mg/g)

Total HHC: 195.4mg

Total Cannabinoids: 15.31% (15.31mg/g)

Ingredients: 100% Organic hemp flower, Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC), terpenes



Is this a Cookies THC product?



Cookies CBD products are not THC-based. This product is made with HHC infused legal hemp CBD flower. Hemp products that contain less than 0.3% are fully legal to purchase in the US.



Must be 21 years or older to purchase. Do not drive or operate any heavy machinery when using this product.

