About this product
Hexahydrocannabinol, or HHC, is a federally legal cannabinoid derived from hemp CBD and found in the kief, or pollen, of the plant. HHC is measurably psychoactive and should therefore be enjoyed in smaller doses. However, this hemp-derived cannabinoid is not part of the THC family, making it currently legal in all fifty states and far more accessible than other compounds that have gained popularity over the past two years.
Dank-Lite 1ml HHC Disposables provide a crisp, clean hit of our clear HHC Distillate with every puff. Since these vapes are pre-filled, contain a built-in lithium ion battery and are rechargeable, allowing their users to get the most out of these vapes.
Simply remove your Dank Lite HHC Disposable from its original packaging and draw a breath through the mouthpiece. Each puff delivers roughly 10-20mg of HHC, so plan accordingly- and always enjoy responsibly!
Strain: Rozé
Lean: Hybrid
Flavor: Notes of flowers and wine on the inhale, cherries and pine on the exhale
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
BOOM Headshop
BOOM Headshop is the loudest and best headshop online, but we’re not just making noise! If you love cannabis, we’ve got everything you need to maximize your enjoyment. We carry a crazy selection of gorgeous glass pieces including bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes and accessories from designer names like Empire Glassworks, Grav Labs, and MJ Arsenal.
Looking for a vape? We’ve got desktop vapes, pen vapes, and portable vapes of every size and style. Sometimes you forget the details. We don’t! We carry all the accessories you need, like grinders, screens, spare parts, storage, balloon bags, chargers, torches. If you need it to smoke, get it here before you pay too much somewhere else.
Looking for a vape? We’ve got desktop vapes, pen vapes, and portable vapes of every size and style. Sometimes you forget the details. We don’t! We carry all the accessories you need, like grinders, screens, spare parts, storage, balloon bags, chargers, torches. If you need it to smoke, get it here before you pay too much somewhere else.