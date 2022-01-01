



Hexahydrocannabinol, or HHC, is a federally legal cannabinoid derived from hemp CBD and found in the kief, or pollen, of the plant. HHC is measurably psychoactive and should therefore be enjoyed in smaller doses. However, this hemp-derived cannabinoid is not part of the THC family, making it currently legal in all fifty states and far more accessible than other compounds that have gained popularity over the past two years.



Dank-Lite 1ml HHC Disposables provide a crisp, clean hit of our clear HHC Distillate with every puff. Since these vapes are pre-filled, contain a built-in lithium ion battery and are rechargeable, allowing their users to get the most out of these vapes.



Simply remove your Dank Lite HHC Disposable from its original packaging and draw a breath through the mouthpiece. Each puff delivers roughly 10-20mg of HHC, so plan accordingly- and always enjoy responsibly!



Strain: Rozé



Lean: Hybrid



Flavor: Notes of flowers and wine on the inhale, cherries and pine on the exhale

