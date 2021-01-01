Boom Headshop
DankStop Travel Herb Grinder & Stash Jar
About this product
This herb grinder features ultra strong ABS plastic construction, so its teeth are sure to remain sharp as long as you need them to.
A magnetic top and bottom ensure your grinders stays closed when it needs to, while the snap-in stash jar lid on the opposite side keeps your herbs safe and fresh.
Great for dorms, vacation, or anywhere you need an affordable grinder!
