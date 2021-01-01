About this product

Fashioned with two unique black collared accents on the neck, this thick glass beaker bong from Diamond Glass is an easy way to elevate your smoking game. The black accents are wrapped around the pinched glass ice catcher and mouthpiece for a classier aesthetic, while the rest of this piece is available in your choice of blue or topaz colored glass. The Diamond Glass Black Collared Beaker Bong is made from thick 5mm glass and measures a full 15” inches tall, perfect for holding a voluminous amount of water in the base and a large stack of ice cubes in the neck. This beaker bong is equipped with a removable 6” diffuser downstem that filters each rip through water within the base, and a 14mm female joint that holds an included 14mm glass bowl piece.