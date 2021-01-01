Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Boom Headshop

Boom Headshop

Diamond Glass UFO Beaker

About this product

Diamond Glass
Beaker Base
American Made Glass
4.5 Inch Removable Downstem
Two Chambers
Domed Ufo Perc
Splashguard
3 Pinch Icecatcher
Colored Glass Accents
14mm Female Join
14mm Male Bowl
10 Inch Height
3mm Thick Glass
3 Inch Base Width
Diamond Glass Decal
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!