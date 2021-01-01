Boom Headshop
Diamond Glass UFO Beaker
About this product
Diamond Glass
Beaker Base
American Made Glass
4.5 Inch Removable Downstem
Two Chambers
Domed Ufo Perc
Splashguard
3 Pinch Icecatcher
Colored Glass Accents
14mm Female Join
14mm Male Bowl
10 Inch Height
3mm Thick Glass
3 Inch Base Width
Diamond Glass Decal
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!