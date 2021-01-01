About this product

Everything is better down where its wetter; take it from me! Nobody knows that more than Empire Glassworks, which is why they produced this immensely detailed sea-themed spoon pipe. The tubing and bowl of the pipe are handblown using greenish-amber glass, and it has several sea themed glass accents throughout. These accents include glass marbles with plant designs inside, translucent coral, and a hermit crab. The standout feature of this hand pipe is the worked glass octopus on the front of the bowl. This spoon pipe also features a deep bowl and is made from thick glass by Empire Glassworks in Placentia, California. https://boomheadshop.com/product/empire-glassworks-sea-floor/