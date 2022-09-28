About this product
Focus V resides at the cutting edge of technology with a smart rig geared towards the future. The CARTA 2 boasts a larger atomizer with a 360° heating element & optimized airflow. An OLED screen displays everything you need to know in real time. The new mobile app allows you full control with seamless response times and a sleek aesthetic that’s easier to navigate. A highly customizable light show brings new life to the CARTA 2 with addressable RGB LEDs flashing, pulsing and glowing at your whim. OTA technology allows you to download and run the latest software updates to open your CARTA 2 up to a new world of customization options!
CARTA 2 Smart Rig
Intelli-Core™ for Oil
Intelli-Core™ Cap & Sleeve
Intelli-Core™ Sleeve
Shoulder Carrying Bag
Travel Silicone Stopper
Dab Tool
USB-C Cable
About this brand
BOOM Headshop
BOOM Headshop is the loudest and best headshop online, but we’re not just making noise! If you love cannabis, we’ve got everything you need to maximize your enjoyment. We carry a crazy selection of gorgeous glass pieces including bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes and accessories from designer names like Empire Glassworks, Grav Labs, and MJ Arsenal.
Looking for a vape? We’ve got desktop vapes, pen vapes, and portable vapes of every size and style. Sometimes you forget the details. We don’t! We carry all the accessories you need, like grinders, screens, spare parts, storage, balloon bags, chargers, torches. If you need it to smoke, get it here before you pay too much somewhere else.
