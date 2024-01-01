Puffco Proxy Flourish (Limited Edition)

About this product

Limited Edition Puffco Proxy Flourish Green

Features:
4 Pre-programmed heat settings
3D Chamber (sealed)
Ceramic bowl
Boost mode
USB-C connection
1.5 hour fast charge time
15 heat cycle average battery life
30 second heat-up time
Auto sleep function
Carrying case included

What's in the box:

1x - Puffco Proxy Vaporizer Base
1x - Puffco Proxy Vaporizer Glass
1x - Puffco Proxy Carrying Case
1x - 3D Chamber
1x - USB-C charging cable
1x - Loading Tool
1x - Dual Tool
1x - 1 Year Warranty

About this brand

BOOM Headshop
When you're considering making a purchase, particularly from an online shop, it's essential to know who you're buying from. With a myriad of options available on the web, let's dive deep into one particular name that's been in the conversation: BOOM Headshop.

Established in 2017, BOOM Headshop isn't new to the game. They have traversed the journey from humble beginnings to being a significant name in the industry. Over the years, they've associated with and now proudly carry industry-leading brands and a selection of high-caliber products from premium companies and influential celebrities. Their catalog is a testament to their commitment to quality and their finger on the pulse of the industry's best.

With their operations rooted in the US, their credibility is further cemented by an impressive 4.8 out of 5-star rating. And it's not just a handful of reviews; over 1250 customers have vouched for their products and services.

For those worried about online transactions, BOOM Headshop offers an extra layer of security. All orders made on their platform are protected by prominent names like Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express. This protection ensures that as a customer, you're not just getting a product, but also peace of mind with every transaction.

BOOM Headshop isn’t merely in the race; they aim to lead it. Their mission is clear: to set the gold standard in the industry, to be the best, and to keep raising that bar. Their pursuit of excellence isn't just limited to products; they value the human side of the transaction. Customer support at BOOM Headshop isn't just a department; it's a priority. Their dedicated team ensures that every customer not only receives their order but also has the best possible experience from start to finish.
