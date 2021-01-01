About this product

Ever catch yourself persistently checking on your herbs while grinding? Now you can watch your herbs fall into their final form with the 4-Piece Large Radial Teeth Aluminum Grinder from Sweet Tooth. The herb chamber has three large windows so you can see if your herbs are ground and ready to be packed or rolled. A magnetic screen keeps your herbs in place while sifting any pollen into the catcher at the bottom. If you don't want to use the screen it easily comes out. This feature also makes cleaning a clogged screen much easier. The pollen catcher comes with a scraper to gather all these extra goodies. The 4-Piece Large Radial Teeth Aluminum Grinder is a fantastic higher end way to grind your herbs.