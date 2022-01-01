About this product
If you love getting baked, then you’re going to love TRE House D9 + CBD Gummies!
These babies are made with real fruit juice to provide you with an incredible medley of peach and pear flavors. Not only are they delicious, but these gummies will get you ripped AF!
TRE House crafted these beauties with 10mg of Delta-9 to get you lifted and 10mg of CBD to keep your body feeling great! Want to chow down on gummies and get stratospheric? Pick up your 1:1 D9+CBD gummies and let’s get faded!
BOOM Headshop
BOOM Headshop is the loudest and best headshop online, but we’re not just making noise! If you love cannabis, we’ve got everything you need to maximize your enjoyment. We carry a crazy selection of gorgeous glass pieces including bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes and accessories from designer names like Empire Glassworks, Grav Labs, and MJ Arsenal.
Looking for a vape? We’ve got desktop vapes, pen vapes, and portable vapes of every size and style. Sometimes you forget the details. We don’t! We carry all the accessories you need, like grinders, screens, spare parts, storage, balloon bags, chargers, torches. If you need it to smoke, get it here before you pay too much somewhere else.
