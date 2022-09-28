About this product
This dreamy syrup is packed with a powerful 1,000mg serving of top-shelf HHC and tastes exactly like purple stuff! (think grapes meets stuff). Grab some Purple Stuff syrup and prepare for blast off!
1000mg of powerful hemp-derived HHC
Tastes just like deliciously grape purple stuff!
23 servings per bottle
Will take even seasoned space cadets to the moon!
Ingredients: USP Water, Pure Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors, Glycerin, MCT Coconut Oil, Hemp Extract, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate
Warning: May cause psychotropic effect. Not intended for use by those under the age of 21.
About this brand
BOOM Headshop
BOOM Headshop is the loudest and best headshop online, but we’re not just making noise! If you love cannabis, we’ve got everything you need to maximize your enjoyment. We carry a crazy selection of gorgeous glass pieces including bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes and accessories from designer names like Empire Glassworks, Grav Labs, and MJ Arsenal.
Looking for a vape? We’ve got desktop vapes, pen vapes, and portable vapes of every size and style. Sometimes you forget the details. We don’t! We carry all the accessories you need, like grinders, screens, spare parts, storage, balloon bags, chargers, torches. If you need it to smoke, get it here before you pay too much somewhere else.
