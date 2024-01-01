  • Mt. Hood Magic
  • Grape Durban
  • THC Bomb
Logo for the brand Boring Weed Co.

Boring Weed Co.

The most ironically named cannabis farm in the world
All categoriesCannabis

Boring Weed Co. products

26 products
Product image for Rainbow Dosi
Flower
Rainbow Dosi
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 25.8461%
CBD 0.075%
Product image for Banana Do-Si-Do
Flower
Banana Do-Si-Do
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 18.61%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for TK 91
Flower
TK 91
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 28.6%
CBD 0.07%
Product image for GMO Cookies
Flower
GMO Cookies
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 32.45%
CBD 0%
Product image for B Bud Bucket List x White 91
Flower
B Bud Bucket List x White 91
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 28.2%
CBD 0.07%
Product image for Cherry Diesel
Flower
Cherry Diesel
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 18.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Apple Fritter
Flower
Apple Fritter
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 23.7%
CBD 0.07%
Product image for GMO
Flower
GMO
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 23.9%
CBD 0%
Product image for Caked Up Cherries
Flower
Caked Up Cherries
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 23.45%
CBD 0.06%
Product image for B Jam
Flower
B Jam
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 14.22%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for OG Purps
Flower
OG Purps
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Jet Fuel Gelato
Flower
Jet Fuel Gelato
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 23.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tahoe Alien
Flower
Tahoe Alien
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 23%
CBD 0%
Product image for WCG B Bud
Flower
WCG B Bud
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 26.5%
CBD 0.07%
Product image for Cherry Diesel B Bud
Flower
Cherry Diesel B Bud
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 21.1%
CBD 0.07%
Product image for Mt. Hood Magic
Flower
Mt. Hood Magic
by Boring Weed Co.
Product image for Trops and Cherries
Flower
Trops and Cherries
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 16.43%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for VVS Chem
Flower
VVS Chem
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 18.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for B Jam B Bud
Flower
B Jam B Bud
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 27.1%
CBD 0.08%
Product image for Velvet Pie
Flower
Velvet Pie
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 21.9%
CBD 0.05%
Product image for OGKB
Flower
OGKB
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 26.89%
CBD 0%
Product image for TK91 B Buds
Flower
TK91 B Buds
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 28.6%
CBD 0.07%
Product image for B Bud Wedding Crasher
Flower
B Bud Wedding Crasher
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 25.5%
CBD 0.07%
Product image for Triple Chocolate Chip
Flower
Triple Chocolate Chip
by Boring Weed Co.
THC 20.9%
CBD 0%