About this product

Single, 7 or 14 pack of a variety of hemp flower pre roll “Fatties”. These is organic hemp strains are sourced from one of our premier farmers in the USA and the wrappers are all-natural RAW Brand hemp papers. The hemp has a variety of CBD percentages and the pre roll contains 1.25+ gram of hemp flower. All pre roll fatties are packed in either single black tubes or in 7 and 14 pack black tins.