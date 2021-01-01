Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Boston Hempire

Boston Hempire

Pre Roll CBD “Fatties” – 1.25+ grams

About this product

Single, 7 or 14 pack of a variety of hemp flower pre roll “Fatties”. These is organic hemp strains are sourced from one of our premier farmers in the USA and the wrappers are all-natural RAW Brand hemp papers. The hemp has a variety of CBD percentages and the pre roll contains 1.25+ gram of hemp flower. All pre roll fatties are packed in either single black tubes or in 7 and 14 pack black tins.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!