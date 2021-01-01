About this product

Clearex® is a salt leaching and pre-harvest flushing solution designed to correct and remove the buildup of nutrient salt deposits in soils or soilless grow media.



It's Clear Growing from Here



Use Clearex® to correct the most common cause of crop failure - the buildup of nutrient salt deposits in soils or soilless grow media. High salt concentrations in media can cause the shrinkage and death of plant cells due to the excess draw of water through cell walls, and eventually lead to the irreversible wilting of plant leaves and stems. Periodic flushs with Clearex will remove excess nutrient salts and safely leach them from your crops media.



Clearex can also be used at the end of a crop’s growth cycle to trigger the last reproductive stage of the plant forcing it to process and assimilate internally stored nutrients. Pre-harvest treatments with Clearex can enhance flavors and increase yields in fruits, vegetables, and culinary herbs encouraging plants to process these excess nutrients.



Benefits



-Prevents irreversible wilting.

-Isotonic to gently leach salt safely without harming root hairs.

-Triggers last reproductive stage of plant cycle.

-Enhances flavor and yields.