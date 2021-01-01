About this product

What Comes Around Grows Around



Liquid Karma® represents a significant breakthrough in plant nutrition because it contains a full complement of metabolically active and organic compounds not found in regular plant foods or supplements. These unique compounds are absorbed immediately and act as regulatory signals, activators or catalysts to produce synchronized and accelerated growth under all conditions. Liquid Karma functions as a plant engine because its high metabolic activity produces a large amount of energy which is immediately transformed to growth.



Benefits



-Larger fruits, vegetables, flowers

-Higher yields

-Healthy rooting of cuttings

-Increased metabolic rates

-Protection from transplant shock