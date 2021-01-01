Botanicare
pH Down
About this product
Use to lower the pH of nutrient solutions. A pH of 5.5-6.5 is recommended for proper nutrient uptake in most plant varieties.
Botanicare's pH Down solution is formulated at a 29% concentration rate making it easy to use for beginners and easy to customize for advanced growers.
Botanicare’s pH Down is a 29% concentrated Phosphoric Acid solution that rapidy lowers pH levels with its gentle, non-burning formula.
Decreases pH of nutrient solutions
-Dye free.
-Ammonium free.
-Highly concentrated.
