About this product

Use to lower the pH of nutrient solutions. A pH of 5.5-6.5 is recommended for proper nutrient uptake in most plant varieties.



Botanicare's pH Down solution is formulated at a 29% concentration rate making it easy to use for beginners and easy to customize for advanced growers.



Botanicare’s pH Down is a 29% concentrated Phosphoric Acid solution that rapidy lowers pH levels with its gentle, non-burning formula.



Decreases pH of nutrient solutions



-Dye free.

-Ammonium free.

-Highly concentrated.