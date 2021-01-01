Loading…
Logo for the brand Botanicare

Botanicare

pH Up

About this product

Use to raise the pH of nutrient solutions. A pH of 5.5-6.5 is recommended for proper nutrient uptake in most plant varieties.

Botanicare's pH Up solution is formulated at a 29% concentration rate making it easy to use for beginners and easy to customize for advanced growers.

Botanicare’s pH Up is a 29% concentrated Potassium Hydroxide solution that has an extremely low level of phytotoxicity and does not contain salts or chlorides.

-Increases pH of nutrient solutions
-Dye free.
-Carbonate free.
-Highly concentrated.
