About this product

Use to raise the pH of nutrient solutions. A pH of 5.5-6.5 is recommended for proper nutrient uptake in most plant varieties.



Botanicare's pH Up solution is formulated at a 29% concentration rate making it easy to use for beginners and easy to customize for advanced growers.



Botanicare’s pH Up is a 29% concentrated Potassium Hydroxide solution that has an extremely low level of phytotoxicity and does not contain salts or chlorides.



-Increases pH of nutrient solutions

-Dye free.

-Carbonate free.

-Highly concentrated.