About this product

Power Clone Advanced Liquid Formula is made for serious gardeners who prefer to propagate their favorite plants using aeroponic cloning applications and for transplanting potted or bare-root plants. The powerful, all-natural ingredients in Power Clone Liquid offer long-term protection from transplant shock. In no time at all, your plants will be firmly established with an abundance of healthy, robust roots.



-Rooting & cloning cuttings, transplants.

-Great for aero systems.