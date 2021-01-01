About this product

Pure Blend® Pro Bloom 2-3-5 fruit and flower blooming base nutrient contains only natural sources of essential major, secondary, and trace minerals from the land and sea in a 100% soluble form.These ingredients encourage the development of vigorous buds, fruits, and flowers. Providing increased nutritional value for blooming fruiting and flowering plants Pure Blend Pro Bloom is an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional chemical fertilizers.



-Formulated for all hydroponics and soil applications.

-Suitable for use with all substrates including coco fiber.

-100% plant soluble organics for fast absorption

-Increases budding, flowering, and fruiting capacity.

-Essential elements are not derived from harmful chemicals such as urea and ammonia nitrate.

-Eliminates the plant's exposure (and ultimately the consumer) to toxic heavy metals which can occur as contaminates in chemical fertilizers.

-The organic components of Pure Blend Pro enhance uptake and utilization of plant nutrients.

-Amplified Metabolic rate and capacity enables plants to produce fruits and vegetables with more minerals and vitamins.