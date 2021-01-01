About this product

Pure Blend® Pro Soil 1-4-5 blooming natural and organic-based nutrient is specifically designed for plants cultivated in soil and coco. Containing only natural sources of essential major, secondary, and trace minerals from the land and sea in a 100% soluble form Pure Blend Pro Soil encourages the development of vigorous buds, fruits, and flowers. Cultivating plants in soil requires higher phosphorous levels to offset clay colloidal particles that bind up phosphorous and offset soil microbes that also compete for the phosphorous. Pure Blend Pro Soil 1-4-5 offers this needed phosphorus and provides nutritional value for blooming fruiting and flowering plants.



-Formulated for coco and soil applications.

-Suitable for use with all growing mediums and hydroponic methods.

-100% plant soluble organics for fast absorption

-Increases budding, flowering, and fruiting capacity.

-Essential elements are not derived from harmful chemicals such as urea and ammonia nitrate.

-Eliminates the plants' exposure (and ultimately the consumer) to toxic heavy metals which can occur as contaminates in chemical fertilizers.

-The organic components of Pure Blend Pro enhance uptake and utilization of plant nutrients.

-Amplified Metabolic rate and capacity enables plants to produce fruits and vegetables with more minerals and vitamins.