About this product

ReadyGro is a premium blend of select, all-natural and organic-based ingredients, with an optimum air to water ratio. Readygro delivers superior yields and growth rates compared to conventional potting soils.



Readygro Aeration is a blend of our premium Cocogro coir (55%), perlite (45%), and natural and organic-based ingredients. This combination provides your roots with an optimal air to water ratio, for superior growth rates and yields. This formula is specifically designed for automated watering programs. Our Coir base provides high cation exchange and superior moisture retention. Natural and organic-based inputs deliver trace minerals that help your roots uptake nutrients.



-Aeration formula designed for frequent automated watering programs

-Very low salt content

-Perfect for indoor or outdoor plants

-Natural and organic-based inputs for improved fertility

-High cation exchange rate which is essential to the media’s ability to hold nutrients

-Hydrated with yucca extract as a natural wetting agent

-Soilless media may require fertilization from transplant



The 1.75 cubic foot bag will fill approximately



-12- 1 gallon

-4- 3 gallon

-2- 5 gallon

-1- 7 gallon pots.