About this product

Type: Indica

Notes: Dark Chocolate, Coffee, Earth



With a lineage stemming from the infamous high THC Bubba Kush strain, this flower does not disappoint. Bubba Kush contains an assortment of chunky green buds filled with purple hairs and the top notes are reminiscent of dark chocolate and coffee. Fruit flavors are not present in this cultivar as the smoke leans towards a rich and earthy taste. For those that enjoy their cannabis in the evening, Bubba Kush is a true indica strain that will ease both body and mind.



Total Cannabinoids: 18.3%



CBD: 15.1%



∆-9 THC: <0.3%