Type: Indica

Notes: Dark Chocolate, Coffee, Earth



With a lineage stemming from the infamous high THC Bubba Kush strain, this flower does not disappoint. With chunky green buds and purple hairs, Bubba Kush’s top notes are reminiscent of dark chocolate and coffee. Fruit flavors are not present in this cultivar as the smoke leans towards a rich and earthy taste. For those that enjoy cannabis in the evening, Bubba Kush is a true indica strain that will ease both body and mind.



Total Cannabinoids: 18.3%



CBD: 15.1%



Δ-9 THC: <0.3%