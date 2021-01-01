About this product

All the benefits of cannabis packed into a tasty treat for on-the-go relief!



These aren’t your normal CBD gummies that are far from enjoyable and leave a nasty taste in your mouth by the time you finally get them down. On the contrary, these little fruit chews are packed with natural fruit flavor and 25mg of CBD per gummy. They taste amazing while providing the relief that you are looking for.



Our CBD gummies are packed with premium broad-spectrum hemp oil to give you all of the benefits of the cannabis flower, without the high. Available in 8 individual flavors, our CBD gummies are the perfect option for anybody that is looking to relax and unwind without losing focus.



100% Vegan, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free and contains no High Fructose Corn Syrup!



Total Cannabinoids: 300mg



CBD per Gummy: 25mg



Δ-9 THC: <0.3%



Total Gummies: 12