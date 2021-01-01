Loading…
Botany Farms

Cherry Blossom

Type: Indica
Notes: Dark Cherries, Floral Citrus, Pine

Cherry Blossom is a true indica strain with a lineage of Cherry Wine x Berry Blossom. Cherry Blossom contains notes of dark cherries and citrus with a fresh pine after-taste. The color of the flower is dark green and has red and purple hues painted throughout. The rich taste of the smoke leads us to believe that Cherry Blossom is best enjoyed during the evening after a long day as we feel that it truly is a perfect stress-melt.

Total Cannabinoids: 14%

CBD: 11%

∆-9 THC: <0.3%
