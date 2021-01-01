Loading…
Botany Farms

Delta-10 THC Vape Cartridge

About this product

Strain: Pineapple Haze
Type: Sativa
Notes: Pineapple, Mangos, Diesel

For those seeking a high THC product to unlock their creative flow without the drowsiness.

While Delta-8 THC has gained a lot of attention recently, we have been busy cranking away at producing a product that we are able to use throughout the day. Testing at a total cannabinoid concentration of 78.8%, our Delta-10 THC vapor cartridges have quickly become the new team favorite. Delta-10 THC is best used in the daytime as it creates the psychoactive effects consumers are looking for, without any of the unwanted drowsiness that Δ-9 can produce. With added terpenes from our Pineapple Haze strain, the flavor is reminiscent of pineapple and coconut with a little bit of diesel on the inhale while the exhale is smooth and soothing.

Delta-10 THC oil is naturally thicker than other blends. Store this product in a warm area so that it can be inhaled through the cartridge.

1 Gram / 510 Thread / No PG / No VG / No MCT

*This product can be used at anytime of the day, however, due to the THC present, we recommend that you find what dosage works for you in a comfortable environment and avoid operating heavy machinery.*

Total Cannabinoids: 78.8%

Δ-10 THC: 57%

Δ-8 THC: 15.9%

CBN: 5.9%

Δ-9 THC: <0.3%
