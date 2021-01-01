About this product

Strain: Pineapple Haze

Type: Sativa

Notes: Pineapple, Mangos, Diesel



For those seeking a high THC product to unlock their creative flow without the drowsiness.



While Delta-8 THC has gained a lot of attention recently, we have been busy cranking away at producing a product that we are able to use throughout the day. Testing at a total cannabinoid concentration of 78.8%, our Delta-10 THC vapor cartridges have quickly become the new team favorite. Delta-10 THC is best used in the daytime as it creates the psychoactive effects consumers are looking for, without any of the unwanted drowsiness that Δ-9 can produce. With added terpenes from our Pineapple Haze strain, the flavor is reminiscent of pineapple and coconut with a little bit of diesel on the inhale while the exhale is smooth and soothing.



Delta-10 THC oil is naturally thicker than other blends. Store this product in a warm area so that it can be inhaled through the cartridge.



1 Gram / 510 Thread / No PG / No VG / No MCT



*This product can be used at anytime of the day, however, due to the THC present, we recommend that you find what dosage works for you in a comfortable environment and avoid operating heavy machinery.*



Total Cannabinoids: 78.8%



Δ-10 THC: 57%



Δ-8 THC: 15.9%



CBN: 5.9%



Δ-9 THC: <0.3%