About this product

Type: Indica

Notes: Dark Chocolate, Coffee, Earth



Now introducing the Delta-8 THC version of our best-selling Bubba Kush strain! Due to an overwhelming response to our Delta-8 THC flower, we doubled the THC content with our Bubba Kush to create a high THC Indica flower. Our Bubba Kush tests at 9% Delta-8 THC and 15% CBD for a potent, yet balanced, smoke that is best suited for evening smoke sessions.



Most flower producers on the market are spraying Delta-8 THC distillate directly onto their flower. More often than not, this results in an uneven coating of the bud that can result in sticky globs of distillate that create a harsh flavor and, even worse, a bad smoke experience. We have found the best results with our proprietary cold-press process that utilizes frozen Delta-8 THC distillate. Upon turning solid, we crush the distillate into a fine powder and infuse our premium flower paying special attention to ensure the THC extract is evenly distributed. This approach creates an unparalleled experience of smooth, flavorful draws free of any harshness commonly found in other Delta-8 flower.



Total Cannabinoids: 26%



∆-8 THC: 8.9%



CBD: 14.8%



∆-9 THC: <0.3%