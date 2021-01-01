About this product

For the experienced user in search of high THC relief.



Our Delta-8 THC Gummies were created in response to customers’ desires for a high THC product. Containing 30mg of Delta-8 THC and 2mg of Delta-9 THC per gummy, this is one of the most potent edible products currently available!



Delta-8 THC is known to induce relaxation at the end of the day and can also contribute to a good night’s rest. Many consumers prefer Delta-8 THC to Delta-9 THC as the feeling is similar, however, Delta-8 THC rarely produces the unwanted side effects commonly experienced with other high THC cannabis products.



These gummies come in a Tropical Mix containing peach, pineapple, and mango flavors. We highly recommend consuming them in the evening after all of your daily tasks are taken care of in order to truly enjoy the effects of Delta-8 THC.



100% Vegan, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free and contains no High Fructose Corn Syrup!



*We strongly encourage to start with 1/2 gummy and wait up to an hour before ingesting any more. This product can be used at anytime of the day, however, due to the THC present, we recommend that you find what dosage works for you in a comfortable environment and avoid operating heavy machinery.*



∆-8 THC per Gummy: 30mg



∆-9 THC per Gummy: 2mg



Total Gummies: 15