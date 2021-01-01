About this product

Type: Sativa

Notes: Pineapple, Berries, Earth



Hawaiian Haze is a mostly sativa strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. These light, airy buds will melt your stress away while allowing you to remain focused with a clear head. Many consumers report that it’s their favorite daytime medication because it makes them sociable and talkative. Hawaiian Haze’s intense floral smell and taste of pineapple, and ripe berry might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation.



Total Cannabinoids: 15%



CBD: 13.3%



∆-9 THC: <0.3%