Type: Indica

Notes: Lemon, Skunk, Earth



Small Batch. Indoor Grown.



We are proud to announce our limited edition strains grown 100% indoor! Each strain is cultivated in small batches using living soil in a climate-controlled greenhouse. A sealed greenhouse provides the best of both worlds; protection from the elements (i.e. wind & rain), the ability to create the perfect climate, and allow the natural sun rays to grow the flower exactly as nature intended.



Cat’s Meow has bright flavors of lemon and tangerine on the inhale, with a smooth earth and skunk taste on the exhale. Our Indoor Cat’s Meow has a very high terpene content of Myrcene and Limonene, and with its indica heritage, it is best used at the end of the day for a calm and relaxing effect.



Total Cannabinoids: 20.2%



CBD: 15.8%



∆-9 THC: <0.3%