Strain: Sour Space Candy

Type: Hybrid

Notes: Lemon, Sour Apple, Diesel



For those that love the benefits of a full-spectrum CBD product combined with the smooth buzz of Delta-8 THC.



Our Live Resin extract was created using a small batch of our Sour Special Sauce flowers that were picked 10 days earlier to retain a higher terpene and cannabinoid content. Instead of air drying the flowers for smokable consumption, we flash froze the plants to keep all of the flavors and aromas unharmed. This eliminates the need to add any flavor terpenes to the final product. Fresh flavors of citrus and sour apple are noticeable on the inhale, while the exhale is reminiscent of the fresh earth our cannabis flowers are cultivated in.



Our proprietary extraction method keeps a full spectrum of cannabinoids and flavors intact to create the most true-to-plant vapor product on the market! By blending the live resin extract with pure Delta-8 distillate, this is a well-balanced blend that provides all of the benefits of high CBD cannabis flower accompanied with the psychoactive properties of Delta-8 THC.



Our Live Resin Delta-8 THC produces milder effects in comparison to a pure Delta-8 THC product and is intended for those that love what CBD flower provides with a little extra love from the THC.



1 Gram / Universal 510 Thread / No PG / No VG / No MCT



*This product can be used at anytime of the day, however, due to the THC present, we recommend that you find what dosage works for you in a comfortable environment and avoid operating heavy machinery.*



Total Cannabinoids: 72.6%



Δ-8 THC: 52.8%



CBD: 13.2%



Δ-9 THC: <0.3%