About this product

Type: Sativa

Notes: Diesel, Ripe Grape, Lemon

Weight: 3.5 grams



Sour Lifter contains strong notes of juicy grapes and lemon rinds, with a hint of the gassy/funk smell the original Lifter strain is known for. A true sativa, this is a morning strain to start the day off right, bringing immediate energy and relief. The flavor profile in our Sour Lifter strain pairs beautifully with a fresh cup of light roast coffee or a citrus tea.



This limited run of Sour Lifter was cultivated inside a greenhouse with living soil to bring out the full potential of this strain’s genetics.



Total Cannabinoids: 23.5%



CBD: 17.3%



∆-9 THC: <0.3%