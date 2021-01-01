Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Botany Farms

Botany Farms

Sour Lifter (Herb X Botany Farms)

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Type: Sativa
Notes: Diesel, Ripe Grape, Lemon
Weight: 3.5 grams

Sour Lifter contains strong notes of juicy grapes and lemon rinds, with a hint of the gassy/funk smell the original Lifter strain is known for. A true sativa, this is a morning strain to start the day off right, bringing immediate energy and relief. The flavor profile in our Sour Lifter strain pairs beautifully with a fresh cup of light roast coffee or a citrus tea.

This limited run of Sour Lifter was cultivated inside a greenhouse with living soil to bring out the full potential of this strain’s genetics.

Total Cannabinoids: 23.5%

CBD: 17.3%

∆-9 THC: <0.3%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!