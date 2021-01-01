About this product

Type: Indica

Notes: Tart Berries, Sweetness, Diesel



Sour Special Sauce has a sharp smell of tart berries up front followed by a sweet diesel aroma that the sour strains are infamous for. Sour Special Sauce is a true indica strain. The effects of these genetics put the mind and body at ease, making it a perfect strain to smoke if the user seeks deep sleep and ultimate relaxation.



Total Cannabinoids: 19.1%



CBD: 16.9%



∆-9 THC: <0.3%