Type: Indica
Notes: Tart Berries, Sweetness, Diesel
Sour Special Sauce has a sharp smell of tart berries up front followed by a sweet diesel aroma that the sour strains are infamous for. Sour Special Sauce is a true indica strain. The effects of these genetics put the mind and body at ease, making it a perfect strain to smoke if the user seeks deep sleep and ultimate relaxation.
Total Cannabinoids: 19.1%
CBD: 16.9%
∆-9 THC: <0.3%
