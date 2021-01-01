Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Botany Farms

Botany Farms

Sour Special Sauce Pre-Roll (1.2g)

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Type: Indica
Notes: Tart Berries, Sweetness, Diesel

Sour Special Sauce has a sharp smell of tart berries up front followed by a sweet diesel aroma that the sour strains are infamous for. Sour Special Sauce is a true indica strain. The effects of these genetics put the mind and body at ease, making it a perfect strain to smoke if the user seeks deep sleep and ultimate relaxation.

Total Cannabinoids: 19.1%

CBD: 16.9%

Δ-9 THC: <0.3%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!