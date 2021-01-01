About this product

Type: Hybrid

Notes: Diesel, Lemon Twist, Sour Apple



For those that love the taste and flavors of the original Sour Space Candy, you are in for a treat with Super Sour Space Candy! With notes of Lemon twist and sour apple, the fruitful complexities really shine through with the classic diesel smell often associated with sour space candy. A true Hybrid strain this one falls right in the middle of the Sativa and Indica varieties and can be used at anytime of day to bring relief and focus.



Total Cannabinoids: 22.2%



CBD: 16.4%



Δ-9 THC: <0.3%